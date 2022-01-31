TBR News Media Police Blotter for the issue of January 27, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■A petit larceny was reported at Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach on Jan. 21. A man allegedly stole a 55” Samsung flat screen television valued at just over $400.

■Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a man allegedly stole a 65”Samsung flat screen television valued at just under $600 and an Vankyo projector screen valued at $240 on Jan. 18.

Commack

■ A store manager at Ulta Beauty on Veterans Highway in Commack reported that three men allegedly stole 21 assorted perfumes including Gucci, Dior and Chanel on Jan. 21. The value of the merchandise was valued at $2000.

■ CVS on Commack Road in Commack reported that a person took two shopping bags full of assorted cold medicine without paying on Jan. 18. The items were valued at approximately $500.

■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called police on Jan. 21 to report a petit larceny. A man and a woman allegedly used a magnetic key to unlock all the merchandise protection in electronic department. Five Nintendo Switch games, one ps5 game, three Xbox games, one Xbox wireless controller, and two Xbox terabyte hard drives. The merchandise was valued at just under $1000.

Farmingdale

■ Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at an East Farmingdale bank on Jan. 23. A man allegedly entered TD Bank, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at approximately 12:35 p.m., jumped over the counter and demanded cash from a teller. The teller complied and the man fled the bank on foot. The man was described as Black, approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Greenlawn

■ First Presbyterian Church on Pulaski Road in Greenlawn reported that someone allegedly stole communion plates and cupholders valued at $75 on Jan. 21.

Huntington

■ A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Honda Accord parked in front of an apartment building on Dewey Street in Huntington on Jan. 18.

■ A man called the police on Jan. 17 to report that a catalytic converter was stolen from his 2007 Honda CRV on Fairmount Street in Huntington. The vehicle had been parked across the street from his apartment.

■ A resident on Highview Drive in Huntington Bay called police on Jan. 17 to report a 2019 White BMW valued at approximately $20,000 had been stolen.

Huntington Station

■ Ulta Beauty in the Huntington Shopping Center on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that two people allegedly stole $2000 worth of fragrances on Jan. 22.

■ Sam Ash Music Stores on Old Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a man allegedly stole a Taylor 214ce DLX guitar electric guitar valued at approximately $1600 on Dec. 30, 2021.

■ Macy’s at the Walt Whitman mall in Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a petit larceny on Jan. 21. A woman allegedly stole six men’s coats valued at approximately $700.

■ Sno-Haus Ski and Snowboard Shop on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported that a man allegedly stole Fire +Ice ID ski jacket on Jan. 20. The jacket was valued at approximately $500.

Lake Grove

■Ulta Beauty on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove that man and a woman allegedly stole 11 Dior men’s cologne bottles on Jan. 22. The value of the items was approximately $1200.

Melville

A woman parked her vehicle in a lot on the North Service Road of the LIE in Melville on Jan. 21. When she returned the front passenger side window was found broken and her handbag had been stolen containing a wallet, license and credit cards.

Selden

■Target at Independence Plaza on Middle Country Road in Selden reported that a woman allegedly stole six boxes of diapers valued at approximately $270 on Jan. 20.

South Setauket

■Target on Pond Path in South Setauket called police on Jan 20 to report that a man allegedly stole 26 cans of baby formula valued at approximately $460.

■Target on Pond Path in South Setauket called police on Jan 22 to report a petit larceny. Someone allegedly stole Enfamil baby formula, paper towels and bath towels valued at approximately $700.

■Stop and Shop in South Setauket reported a woman allegedly stole 5 bags of EZ Peel Shrimp valued at approximately $120 on Jan. 18.

■Best Buy on Pond Path in South Setauket called police to report a petit larceny on Jan. 18. A man allegedly walked out of the store with an iRobot Roomba s9+ vacuum without paying. The item was valued at approximately $850.

Stony Brook

■A resident on Quaker Path in Stony Brook reported that her vehicle was broken into on Jan. 18. Cash, gift cards, checks and a change purse were stolen

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON