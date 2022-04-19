TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of April 14, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on April 5. A man allegedly stole a 55 inch TLC 4k Smart TV worth $319.

Centerport

■ A resident on Ridgefield Road in Centerport reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on April 8 and removed a laptop, two iPads and a backpack. The stolen items were valued at over $2,000.

■ A resident on Lone Oak Drive in Centerport reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on April 8 and stole a wallet containing cash and credit cards.

Commack

■ Home Depot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on April 8. A man allegedly stole BX copper wire valued at $838.

Dix Hills

■ A 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 containing miscellaneous tools, speakers and sunglasses was stolen from a residence on Deer Park Avenue in Dix Hills on April 7. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.

East Setauket

■ Setauket Gourmet Deli on Route 25A in East Setauket was burglarized on April 7. Unknown suspects entered through the roof and stole cash, two metal safes and a DVR.

Halesite

■ Three Dell laptops were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Baywood Place in Halesite on April 7.

Head of the Harbor

■ A resident on Muffins Meadow Road in Head of the Harbor called the police on April 6 to report that someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole cash and credit cards.

Huntington

■ A 2019 Mercedes Benz G43 was stolen from a residence on Cove Road in Huntington on April 6. The vehicle was valued at $49,000.

Huntington Station

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike called the police on April 4 to report that two women allegedly stole assorted health and beauty products valued at $1377.

Lake Grove

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on April 6. A man allegedly stole four TaylorMade golf clubs valued at $2,550.

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove called the police on April 9 to report that a person entered the store and allegedly stole miscellaneous clothing items worth $230.

Rocky Point

■ Kohl’s on Route 25A in Rocky Point reported a shoplifter on April 5. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing items valued at $557.

■ Kohl’s on Route 25A in Rocky Point called the police on April 8 to report a man allegedly stole a vacuum worth $217 from the store.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A resident on Viceroy Place in Port Jefferson Station called the police to report that his 2016 Dodge Charger was stolen with the keys inside in front of his home on April 6. The vehicle was valued at $10,000.

Selden

■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Selden reported at shoplifter on April 7. A woman allegedly stole 6 boxes of diapers worth $210 and bath items worth $30.

■ A petit larceny was reported at Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden on April 7. A man allegedly stole a Dewalt table saw worth $640.

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on April 8. A woman allegedly placed 40 GFI outlets and one light fixture in her shopping cart and walked out without paying. The merchandise was valued at $2,000.

Stony Brook

■ A 2017 Mercedes B Model G30 was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence on Spencer Lane in Stony Brook on April 2. The vehicle was valued at $50,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON