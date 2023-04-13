Suwassett Garden Club honors Arbor Day

For 25 years or more, a Kwanzan cherry tree has been planted at Rocketship Park in Port Jefferson by the Suwassett Garden Club. Entering the park area from Maple Place, an established row of trees will soon be blooming as the spring arrives. Over the years, other trees along the creek area were planted in memory of departed members. In photo on right, a representative group of club members gathered on April 5 prior to its monthly meeting to dedicate this year’s tree in honor of Arbor Day which will be held on April 28 this year. Brian Rowe of the Village Parks Department assisted members at the location near Barnum Avenue.