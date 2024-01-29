Suffolk D.A.: Medford woman sentenced to 20 years to life for murdering her twin daughters

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 29 that Tenia Campbell, 28, of Medford, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in December 2023 to two counts of Murder in the First Degree, after suffocating her twin two-year-old daughters to death in June 2019.

“These two young lives were cut short by the one person who was supposed to love and protect them,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Although the 20-year sentence here resolves this sad case, it will not bring back these girls.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admission during her plea allocution, on June 27, 2019, at approximately 2:37 p.m., Campbell’s mother called 911 to report that Campbell was driving around in the family van and was threatening to kill her daughters, Jaida and Jasmine. Law enforcement launched a large-scale search for Campbell and her daughters between the areas of Medford and Montauk. At approximately 4:00 p.m., an East Hampton Police Officer spotted the van just off Montauk Highway, a few miles west of Montauk Point.