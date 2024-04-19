Suffolk D.A.: Coram man pleads guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics

While Serving Probation for a Prior Felony Conviction, Desmond Roberts was Found in Possession of a Loaded Handgun, Multiple Illegal Drugs Packaged for Sale, and $190,000 in Cash

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Desmond Roberts, 31, of Coram, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, for possessing a loaded semi-automatic firearm, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone that investigators found during the execution of a court-ordered search warrant of his residence.

“It is deeply disappointing to see someone disregard the opportunity for rehabilitation provided by probation and instead choose to continue to break the law,” said District Attorney Tierney. “These crimes are serious violations of public safety and the law. Probation is a chance for individuals to demonstrate their commitment to positive change, and those who choose to ignore it, like this defendant did, must face the consequences of their actions.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on June 9, 2023, members of the Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant at Roberts’ residence in Coram. During their search, detectives found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, as well as 9.71 ounces of cocaine, 4.56 ounces of fentanyl, and 0.58 ounces of oxycodone. All of the drugs were packaged in a manner consistent with drug sales.