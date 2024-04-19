Suffolk D.A.: Coram man pleads guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics
While Serving Probation for a Prior Felony Conviction, Desmond Roberts was Found in Possession of a Loaded Handgun, Multiple Illegal Drugs Packaged for Sale, and $190,000 in Cash
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Desmond Roberts, 31, of Coram, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, for possessing a loaded semi-automatic firearm, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone that investigators found during the execution of a court-ordered search warrant of his residence.
“It is deeply disappointing to see someone disregard the opportunity for rehabilitation provided by probation and instead choose to continue to break the law,” said District Attorney Tierney. “These crimes are serious violations of public safety and the law. Probation is a chance for individuals to demonstrate their commitment to positive change, and those who choose to ignore it, like this defendant did, must face the consequences of their actions.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on June 9, 2023, members of the Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant at Roberts’ residence in Coram. During their search, detectives found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, as well as 9.71 ounces of cocaine, 4.56 ounces of fentanyl, and 0.58 ounces of oxycodone. All of the drugs were packaged in a manner consistent with drug sales.
In addition, detectives found drug paraphernalia including packaging material and diluents, three digital scales, multiple cell phones, and over $190,000 in cash. At the time of the search, law enforcement also found three young children in the home in close proximity to the drugs and gun.
At the time of the offense, Roberts was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.
On April 19, 2024, Roberts pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, an A-II felony, before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro.
Roberts is due back in court for sentencing on May 24, 2024, and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is being represented by Christopher Brocato, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dennis Wouters of the Narcotics Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Thomas Daley of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Special Operations Team. The civil asset forfeiture action concerning the United States currency is being litigated by Assistant District Attorney Robert Barry from the Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Bureau.