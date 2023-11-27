Suffolk County Police Department experiences 911 disruptions

The Suffolk County Police Department has been made aware of an intermittent issue with at least one known cell phone carrier that is causing disruptions to 911 call service within 911 call centers in Suffolk County as of Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Residents are urged if they call 911 and receive a fast busy signal to hang up and immediately call 631-852-COPS and follow the prompts to be directed to your police jurisdiction. The department is working to identify and rectify the issue as quickly as possible and there has been no disruption to emergency services being

dispatched as a result of the issue.