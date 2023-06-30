Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi honors 2023 Healthcare Hero

Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18th L.D.) recently honored the 2023 Healthcare Hero from the 18th Legislative District, Thomas Lemp. Lemp currently serves as an EMT with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad (HCFAS). Prior to serving with the HCFAS, he served in the Greenlawn Fire Department as a firefighter, and is credited with creating the department’s Juniors Program.

“Thomas is a true role model, who has clearly been a consistent local source of inspiration,” said Bontempi. “It is volunteers like Thomas, who make a tremendous positive impact, but rarely get the accolades they deserve. We are lucky to have him here in the 18th District.”

The Suffolk County Legislature’s Healthcare Heroes program was created in 2021 in order to highlight noteworthy individuals serving in the healthcare field. Every year, each Healthcare Hero from the various legislative districts has their biography read into the record at a general meeting, followed by a presentation of proclamations, typically at the respective district offices.

To learn more about Lemp, the other Healthcare Heroes from the other legislative districts, and the program overview, please visit: https://www.scnylegislature.us/1314/Healthcare-Heroes.