Suffolk County blood drive held in honor of Scott Martella Aug. 3

Join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday, Aug. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a blood drive in honor of Scott Martella. Martella was a dedicated public servant who impacted thousands of lives across Long Island. The goal is to help thousands more by donating blood to combat the critical blood shortage.

There will be four donation sites across Suffolk County: H. Lee Dennison Building Plaza, 100 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge; DSS MacArthur Building Cafeteria; Suffolk County Fire Academy, Room K, 103 East Ave., Yaphank; and the Riverhead County Center Cafeteria, 300 Center Drive Riverhead. . Please join the effort and donate! To schedule an appointment, call 888-933-2566.