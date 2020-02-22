Students Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School

Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School third graders Arianna Greene, left, and Diana Murillo, right, measure the ingredients to make Valentine’s Day slime. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Third grader Madison Lavey measures 4 ounces of clear glue. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Arianna Green measures 2 tablespoons of saline solution. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Pictured left to right, Arianna Greene, Diana Murillo and Madison Lavey. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Fourth graders at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School designed Valentine’s Day cards for service men and women serving overseas. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Fourth graders at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School designed Valentine’s Day cards for service men and women serving overseas. Photo from Harborfields Central School District
Students at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School got in the spirit of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

Third-graders visited math teacher Nancy Sordi and learned to measure different ingredients, like glue and red food dye, to make Valentine’s Day slime. Some students chose to make their slime even more festive with glitter and heart-shaped confetti.

Down the hall, fourth-graders in Danielle Donohue and Jane Dayton’s class prepared Valentine’s Day care packages to send to troops overseas. Students sorted lollipops, candy bars and cookies between three boxes that will be shipped to soldiers stationed in the Middle East. Additionally, each of the students designed a Valentine’s Day card to be sent with the care packages. 

