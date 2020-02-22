Students Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School

1 of 9

Students at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School got in the spirit of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

Third-graders visited math teacher Nancy Sordi and learned to measure different ingredients, like glue and red food dye, to make Valentine’s Day slime. Some students chose to make their slime even more festive with glitter and heart-shaped confetti.

Down the hall, fourth-graders in Danielle Donohue and Jane Dayton’s class prepared Valentine’s Day care packages to send to troops overseas. Students sorted lollipops, candy bars and cookies between three boxes that will be shipped to soldiers stationed in the Middle East. Additionally, each of the students designed a Valentine’s Day card to be sent with the care packages.