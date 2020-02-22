History Comes Alive at St. James Elementary

A student dresses like Malala Yousafzai for St. James Elementary School's wax museum. Photo from Smithtown Central School District
A fifth-grader chose to learn more about the late Steve Irwin. Photo from Smithtown Central School District
A student dresses like Jim Henson for St. James Elementary School's wax museum. Photo from Smithtown Central School District
A fifth-grader chose to learn more about Maria Tallchief. Photo from Smithtown Central School District

Fifth-graders at St. James Elementary School in the Smithtown Central School District held a wax museum for their classmates and families Feb. 14. 

After researching a historical figure of their choice, the students dressed the role and became part of the living museum. They portrayed famous historical people, sports stars and entertainment legends. When someone “buzzed” them, the figures came to life and were able to animate themselves and give a biographical history of their character.

