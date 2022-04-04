St. James celebrates a belated St. Patrick’s Day

St. James celebrates a belated St. Patrick’s Day

by -
0 2
1 of 26
Stony Brook volunteer firefighters participated in the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Stony Brook volunteer firefighters participated in the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A participant enjoys the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Nesconset volunteer firefighters participated in the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 and postponed from it's original 2022 date of March 12, the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade took place on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
State Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick enjoys the parade from the grandstand with grand marshals Kerry Reilly DeJesus and state Sen. Marion Mattera. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Grand Marshal Kerry Reilly DeJesus enjoys the ride at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. James. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants enjoy the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Grand marshal state Sen. Mario Mattera during the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim and Town Clerk Vincent Puleo say hello to parade bystanders on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 and postponed from it's original 2022 date of March 12, the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade took place on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 and postponed from it's original 2022 date of March 12, the St. James St. Patrick's Day parade took place on April 2. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Hundreds lined Lake Avenue for the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Hundreds lined Lake Avenue for the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Hundreds lined Lake Avenue for the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Hundreds lined Lake Avenue for the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Hundreds lined Lake Avenue for the St. James 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan

After canceling the St. James St. Patrick’s Day for two years in a row due to COVID-19, the parade had to be postponed from March 12 to April 2 due to inclement weather.

The sun was bright and the temperatures were mild this time around. On April 2, St. James residents were joined by their neighbors from surrounding towns and hamlets to celebrate the return of the parade. Hundreds lined the streets and put on some green to celebrate the tradition.

State Sen. Mario Mattera and Kerry Reilly DeJesus shared the honor of grand marshal. The parade also included bagpipes, Irish step dancers, firefighters from St. James and surrounding areas, representatives from various civic associations, businesses, and more.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 36

0 237

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply