St. Charles Hospital Stephen B. Gold Dental Clinic makes Veterans smile

Catholic Health Service’s (CHS) St. Charles Hospital Stephen B. Gold Dental Clinic in Port Jefferson recently hosted its 5th annual Give Veterans a Smile Day. The event provides men and women who have served our country in the armed forces with quality dental care free of charge.

This year’s event was dedicated to Mark Cherches, DDS, who passed away on September 18th. A military veteran, Dr. Cherches served as director of the St. Charles Dental Residency Program for 40 years and was instrumental in founding Give Veterans a Smile Day.

“It is humbling and very uplifting to help these men and women who have done so much to protect our freedom,” said St. Charles Department of Dentistry Director Keri Logan, DMD. “Many of our military veterans no longer have dental insurance. A veteran must be 100% service-disabled to qualify for dental care from the Veterans Administration.”

This year’s November 4th event provided service members numerous much-needed dental procedures, including exams, oral cancer screenings, cleanings, extractions and fillings. Also, free flu shots were provided.

Beginning in 2021, the Give Veterans a Smile Day will be held twice a year thanks to a grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.

For information about the Stephen B. Gold Dental Clinic, please call (631) 474-6332.