Spectacular Setauket Waterfront Victorian

This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront Victorian is majestically perched on 1.5 bucolic park-like acres. The home’s stunning water views can be enjoyed from most rooms and the lovely original wrap-around front porch, offering an ideal spot for morning coffee or cocktails. Original Victorian features include high ceilings, wide pine floors, chestnut bannister and banquet-sized dining room. The historic features are complimented by more recent additions that include an oversized 2 car garage with a walk-in cedar closet and loft potential. It also has an eat-in kitchen with a pantry, 2 fireplaces, central air and mature plantings. This home features 2 office spaces- one on the first floor overlooking the private backyard; the other on the third floor with built-ins and bath. Located in the Village of Poquott, amenities include a dock, deepwater mooring, beaches and tennis. With only 4 owners in 140 years, this home provides a place to love living, and a most unique waterfront opportunity. $999,000

