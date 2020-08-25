Water Views over Cedar Beach in Inc. Village of Port Jefferson!

Enjoy water views over Cedar Beach to Long Island Sound from this end unit San Remo model, Riviera Condo near the Port Jefferson Beach and Country Club, with landscape architect-designed front garden, walkways and bluestone patio. Approach the front porch, then enter a light-filled great room with hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, window walls overlooking the water, family room, and custom gourmet chef’s eat-in kitchen with Thermador appliances, granite counters and large island. This home features a Master en suite with window wall and slider to balcony, renovated marble bath, walk-in closet plus additional half bath. It has a finished walk-out lower level and so much more, with all Port Jefferson amenities. $989,000

For more information click here