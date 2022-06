Updated Kitchen With Generous Cabinetry Space, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances And Counter Seating. Bedroom On The 1st Floor. Upstairs Are 2 Sizable Bedrooms With Ample Storage. Mitsubishi Ductless HVAC Dual Zone, Vinyl Replacement Windows And Paver Patio.

$329,000 | MLS#3401695

For more information click here