SBU Sports: Softball logs 8th straight CAA win, beats North Carolina A&T 5-2

Stony Brook softball completed a three-game sweep of North Carolina A&T on April 6 at University Field. The Seawolves have won seven of their last eight games and eight consecutive conference contests.

Crimson Rice started the Sunday contest, stranding two runners in scoring position to pitch a clean first inning.

The Seawolves struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Kyra McFarland and Alyssa Costello started things with hits, coming around to score on a Nicole Allen single and a Madelyn Stepski groundout. Allen later scored on a double steal. After a long first inning, Rice made quick work of the Aggies in the second.

A&T got on the board in the fourth inning, scoring twice to make it a one-run game. Rice again stranded a pair in scoring position, maintaining the lead.

Emma Scheitinger led off the fourth with a triple, scoring on an Emily Reinstein sacrifice fly.

The Seawolves added another run in the fifth. Costello led off with a walk and scored on a double by Allen, pushing Stony Brook’s lead back to three runs. Gabrielle Maday entered in the fifth inning, retiring nine of the 10 batters she faced to earn her second straight save.

“It wasn’t our best game of the series in a couple of ways, but we found a way to be gritty and grind out the win and get an important CAA sweep,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “That’s the sign of a good team… not firing on all cylinders and you find a way to win. I thought we could’ve been a little more productive offensively and we had an uncharacteristically messy inning defensively, but I thought Gabby was great in relief to give us a lift and get the W.”

The team visited St. John’s for a mid-week, non-conference clash on April 8. Results were not available as of press time.