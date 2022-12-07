Smithtown West Bulls nip Mount Sinai Mustangs SportsTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - December 7, 2022 0 16 1 of 32 Smithtown West sophomore Kate Braun lays up for two in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown West sophomore Kayla Pardini on a fast break in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown West junior Rebecca Gelman nails a three pointer in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West senior Laura Luikart shoots in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West senior Laura Luikart lays up for two in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Battle in the paint. Bill Landon photo Mt. Sinai senior Brielle Williams drives to the basket in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai sophomore Mattie Lavieri rebounds in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Brielle Williams lays up for two in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Cassandra Yanke rebounds in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Daniella Sofia shoots in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai junior Ashley Sankey drives to the basket in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai freshman Mia Betancourt lays up for two in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Brielle Williams drives the lane in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai freshman Mia Betancourt lays up for two in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai freshman Mia Betancourt battles in the paint in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai 8th grader Alexa Cergol drives the baseline in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai junior Ashley Sankey drains a three-pointer in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Daniella Sofia scores in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Daniella Sofia scores in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai senior Brielle Williams gets double teamed in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Mt. Sinai sophomore Kyla Orlando scores in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon Smithtown West freshman Alyssa Lorefice shoots in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Rebecca Gelman gets mugged down low in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West senior Laura Luikart battles down low in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Amanda Tragna keeps the ball inbounds in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West sophomore Kayla Pardini drives the lane in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown West sophomore Kayla Pardini drives the lane in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown West junior Rebecca Gelman scores in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West junior Rebecca Gelman drives the lane in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown West sophomore Kayla Pardini rebounds in a non-league road game against Mt. Sinai Dec 1. Bill Landon Photo Mt. Sinai senior Daniella Sofia boxes out in a non-league home game against Smithtown West. Credit Bill Landon The Mount Sinai Mustangs began the final eight minutes of play clinging to a 41-40 lead over the Bulls of Smithtown West in a non-league early season contest at home. With five minutes left, the Bulls edged ahead to take their first lead of the game and sealed the deal at the charity strip in the closing seconds to escape with a 56-51 victory Dec. 1. Smithtown West’s Cassandra Yanke led the Bulls in scoring with 15, and teammate Rebecca Gelman netted 12. Ashley Sankey topped the scoring chart for the Mustangs with three field goals, three triples and a free throw. Alexa Cergol banked 11, and Brielle Williams netted 10. The Mustangs retake the court with another non-league contest Dec. 5 at home against Kings Park at 6 p.m., and the Bulls host their league season opener against Copiague on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m..