Smithtown runners take to the streets

1 of 8

It may not be Pamplona in Spain, but the Smithtown bulls ran down the streets of the town Sept. 25.

More than 140 runners took off from the Smithtown school district administration building on Main Street and New York Avenue for the 15th annual Running of the Bull. Damianos Realty Group and the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted the 5K run which took runners into Juniper Avenue and down New Mill Road and Cygnet Drive.

The event honored John Damianos, the late principal and legal counsel of the realty group who died unexpectedly in 2019. As in past years, the beneficiary was Angela’s House, the nonprofit which offers families and professionals help with medically frail children.

Before the 5K race, families took part in a 1K fun run, many of whom stayed afterward to cheer on loved ones, including Willis Sommervell, below right, who won the main event in 19 minutes, 3.59 seconds and Maria Marascia, the first female to cross the line with a time of 19:46.43.