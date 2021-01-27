Smithtown-Kings Park girls bowling shuts out Hills

1 of 4

After being down two bowlers in their last outing, the Smithtown/Kings Park girls bowling team took to the Bowlmor Lanes in Melville at full strength against Half Hollow Hills and swept the Colts, 3-0, in a League 1 matchup Jan. 26.

Smithtown/KP coach Glenn Roper said he saw a complete team effort where his team notched two season highs with a 979 in the second game capped by a 970 in the third. Kings Park senior Kendal Eggert an All-County and County champion led the way with a 249 in her second game for a team high series of 648. Kasey Whelan a sophomore from Smithtown East rolled a 224 in game three for a 614 series as teammate Nicole Trippodi a senior from Smithtown West and also an All-League and County champion, banked a 224 in game one for a 606 series.

The team hits the road Feb. 1 where they’ll take on Central Islip at East Islip Lanes. Game time is 3:30 p.m.