Smithtown East girls volleyball heads to county finals

1 of 21

By Bill Landon

The Smithtown East girls volleyball squad entered the Class AA finals as the only undefeated team in Suffolk County at 16-0 when they squared off against Eastport-South Manor (12-4) with home court advantage Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Sharks made it close staying within striking distance, but the Bulls played mistake-free ball and swept the match in three sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

Sarah Moyer and Karson Catalanotto combined for 21 kills, while Mia Sullivan delivered five service aces in the win.

The win propels the Bulls to the championship final Friday, Nov. 3, at Center Moriches High School where they will face No.2 Hauppauge.

Game time is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

— Photos by Bill Landon