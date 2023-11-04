Smithtown East girls volleyball heads to county finals

Advantage Bulls. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East WINS!
Sarah Moyer and Maggie Pennisi with a block for the Bulls. Bill Landon photo
Maggie Pennisi battles at net for Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East outside hitter Julianna Volante with a kill shot for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Sarah Moyer spikes at net for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Karson Catalanotto digs one out for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Arroyo sets the play for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Arroyo puts the ball in play for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Bulls score. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Lilly Schwartz from the service line for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Karson Catalanotto from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Mia Sullivan from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Libero Julia Cerullo sets the play for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Karson Catalanotto sets the play for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Arroyo keeps the ball in play for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Advantage Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Mia Sullivan sets the play for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Sarah Moyer battles at net for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Libero Julia Cerullo from the service line for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

The Smithtown East girls volleyball squad entered the Class AA finals as the only undefeated team in Suffolk County at 16-0 when they squared off against Eastport-South Manor (12-4) with home court advantage Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Sharks made it close staying within striking distance, but the Bulls played mistake-free ball and swept the match in three sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

Sarah Moyer and Karson Catalanotto combined for 21 kills, while Mia Sullivan delivered five service aces in the win.

The win propels the Bulls to the championship final Friday, Nov. 3, at Center Moriches High School where they will face No.2 Hauppauge.

Game time is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.                     

— Photos by Bill Landon

