Smithtown East girls volleyball continues unbeaten run

By Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown East looked to make it four wins in a row when they traveled to Newfield for a League III matchup, where they dominated the first two sets winning 25-14, 25-13 in the Sept. 12 contest. Newfield rallied in the third set, leading by three points late in the match, but the Bulls made fewer mistakes to win by four points for the 3-0 sweep.

The win lifts the Bulls to 4-0, not having lost a set and blanking all of their opponents in the early going while Newfield falls to 1-4.

Both teams retake the court Thursday when Newfield travels to North Babylon with a 6:45 p.m. start and Smithtown East hosts West Babylon at 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon