Smithtown East girls volleyball continues unbeaten run

Newfield senior Catarina Pacheco keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ava Finamore with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield’s Gabby Agostino keeps the play alive. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Jayda Feeney blocks the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Natalia Zdeb attacks at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gabby Agostino digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Cameron Gamble spikes the ball for Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Payton Lundy from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield’s Kaitlyn Cooney serves the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gabby Agostino sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield’s Karli Scarfogliero sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Catarina Pacheco puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gabby Agostino sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield’s Karli Scarfogliero digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Cameron Gamble from the service line for Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield freshman Lily Kolasinski from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Arroyo from the service line for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Lilly Schwartz puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Brianna Cerullo spikes the ball for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Karson Catalanotto from the service line for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Julia Cerullo sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Karson Catalanotto attacks with a block. Photo by Bill Landon
Karson Catalanotto attacks at net for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Brianna Cerullo from the service line for Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown East looked to make it four wins in a row when they traveled to Newfield for a League III matchup, where they dominated the first two sets winning 25-14, 25-13 in the Sept. 12 contest. Newfield rallied in the third set, leading by three points late in the match, but the Bulls made fewer mistakes to win by four points for the 3-0 sweep.

The win lifts the Bulls to 4-0, not having lost a set and blanking all of their opponents in the early going while Newfield falls to 1-4.

Both teams retake the court Thursday when Newfield travels to North Babylon with a 6:45 p.m. start and Smithtown East hosts West Babylon at 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

