Smithtown East Bulls trample Centereach Cougars

Freshman Eva Roman smacks a ground ball for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Senior Michaela Manger drives one deep for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Senior Giovanna Lombardi crosses the plate for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Gabriella Zarcone hits a fly ball in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Jaidyn Ness hits a line drive in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Giovanna Lombardi lays down a bunt for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Freshman Eva Roman slides home for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Giselle Hernandez in a run down in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East pitcher Gabby Amicizia fires from the circle in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
A Smithtown East infielder under-hands the ball to first base in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach shortstop Brooke Bauer rounds third base headed home in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Brooke Guillo rounds third base headed home in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Giselle Hernandez slides safely into 2nd base in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Brianna Brennan drills the ball in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Safely on at third. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Jaidyn Ness hits a line drive in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach pitcher Peyton Dost delivers the pitch in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Giovanna Lombardi hits a rope for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Senior Michaela Manger with a two-run RBI standup double for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East pitcher Gabby Amicizia waits for the pitch in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Gabriella Zarcone at the plate in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Giselle Hernandez at the plate in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Giselle Hernandez hits one deep in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Giselle Hernandez crosses home plate in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East shortstop Marissa Formosa throws the runner out at first in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Freshman Eva Roman at the plate for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Senior Giovanna Lombardi drives one deep for Smithtown East in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach freshman Brianna Brennan at the plate in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Brianna Brennan drills the ball in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Jaidyn Ness at the plate in the Cougars season opener at home against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East shortstop Marissa Formosa dives for an infield pop-up in a road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Jesilynne Bauer at the plate in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo

The Cougars of Centereach softball took on the Bulls of Smithtown East in their season opener at home on a cold and windy afternoon under brilliant sunshine Thursday, March 30.

Smithtown East took the lead in the top of the second inning, but the Cougars mounted a rally in the bottom of the third, looking to stay within striking distance. It would be the Bulls’ bats that did the talking the rest of the way, putting together a scoring frenzy that Centereach was unable to counter winning the game, 27-8, in the League IV contest. 

Smithtown East senior pitcher Gabby Amicizia was credited with the win.  

Centereach will look for their first win of this early season with a road game against crosstown rival Newfield April 5. Game time is 11 a.m. 

The Bulls are back in action with a non-league road game against William Floyd April 1 at 10 a.m. before resuming league play at home April 3 against Bellport. First pitch is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. 

