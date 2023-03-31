Smithtown East Bulls trample Centereach Cougars

1 of 33

The Cougars of Centereach softball took on the Bulls of Smithtown East in their season opener at home on a cold and windy afternoon under brilliant sunshine Thursday, March 30.

Smithtown East took the lead in the top of the second inning, but the Cougars mounted a rally in the bottom of the third, looking to stay within striking distance. It would be the Bulls’ bats that did the talking the rest of the way, putting together a scoring frenzy that Centereach was unable to counter winning the game, 27-8, in the League IV contest.

Smithtown East senior pitcher Gabby Amicizia was credited with the win.

Centereach will look for their first win of this early season with a road game against crosstown rival Newfield April 5. Game time is 11 a.m.

The Bulls are back in action with a non-league road game against William Floyd April 1 at 10 a.m. before resuming league play at home April 3 against Bellport. First pitch is scheduled at 4:30 p.m.