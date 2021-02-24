Smithtown Bulls outrun Huntington Blue Devils

1 of 21

Smithtown West needed the win in order to stay ahead of crosstown rival Smithtown East for sole possession of second place in the League 3 standings, and the Bulls did that handily at home downing the Huntington Blue Devils, 55-38, on senior night Feb. 23.

The Bulls have one game remaining against Copiague Feb. 25 and will need that win to make the post season which begins Feb 27.

Patrick Burke, the 6’6” sophomore, sat atop the scoring chart for the Bulls with six field goals for 12 points. Tyler Anderson, a junior, banked nine; senior Jack Driscoll netted nine; and Luke Jimenez, a senior, added eight. With the win, Smithtown West improves to 4-1.

Huntington junior Max Rentsch led the Blue Devils in scoring with 14 points followed by teammate Chad Rowe who banked six. Adrian Brooks and Kevin Drake netted five points apiece. The loss drops the Blue Devils to 1-4 with two games remaining.