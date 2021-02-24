Smithtown Bulls outrun Huntington Blue Devils

Smithtown Bulls outrun Huntington Blue Devils

by -
0 7
1 of 21
Smithtown West junior Quinn Albertson muscles his way to the rim at home against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
6’6” sophomore Patrick Burke with a rebound for Smithtown West in a home game against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Patrick Burke with a hook shot against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
From left Nate Crespo, Patrick Burke and Kevin Drake battle for a rebound Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Nate Crespo shoots from the paint at home versus Huntington on senior night Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington’s Max Rentsch goes to the rim in a road game against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington’s Max Rentsch battles down low in a road game against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington’s Max Rentsch with a jumper in a road game against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington’s Max Rentsch, right, goes up for the score in a road game against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Luke Jimenez nails a 3-pointer at home on senior night Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Luke Jimenez shoots from the baseline with the jumper at home on senior night Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Kevin Drake drives the lane for Huntington in a road game against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Kevin Drake from the foul line for Huntington in a road game against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Jake Sayers shoots in a home game against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Jake Sayers from the top of the key in a home game against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington point guard Dylan Coleman drives to the basket on the road against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington senior Chad Rowe and Nate Crespo battle for possession after a missed free throw Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Freshman Ben Rappa takes flight for Smithtown West in a home game against Huntington Feb. 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Ben Rappa the freshman with the no-look pass at home against Huntington Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington senior Adrian Brooks lets a three-pointer fly against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo
Huntington senior Adrian Brooks drains a triple on the road against Smithtown West Feb. 23. Bill Landon photo

Smithtown West needed the win in order to stay ahead of crosstown rival Smithtown East for sole possession of second place in the League 3 standings, and the Bulls did that handily at home downing the Huntington Blue Devils, 55-38, on senior night Feb. 23. 

The Bulls have one game remaining against Copiague Feb. 25 and will need that win to make the post season which begins Feb 27. 

Patrick Burke, the 6’6” sophomore, sat atop the scoring chart for the Bulls with six field goals for 12 points. Tyler Anderson, a junior, banked nine; senior Jack Driscoll netted nine; and Luke Jimenez, a senior, added eight. With the win, Smithtown West improves to 4-1.

Huntington junior Max Rentsch led the Blue Devils in scoring with 14 points followed by teammate Chad Rowe who banked six. Adrian Brooks and Kevin Drake netted five points apiece. The loss drops the Blue Devils to 1-4 with two games remaining.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 11

0 14

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply