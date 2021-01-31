Smithtown boys swim falls just short

Senior co-captain George Maidhof counts and cheers for his teammate Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Dylan Gallub, a returning all-league swimmer, after winning the 100-backstroke to qualify for the county championship Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown’s George Maidhof, a senior co-captiain and returning all-league swimmer, notches his personal best in 100 fly at Connectquot Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Tenth-grader Mark Lipp competes in the butterfly event against Connectquot Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown junior Yash Merchant competes in the 1 meter springboard competition against Connectquot Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown senior co-captain Michael Trzaskowski competes in the freestyle leg of the 200m against Connectquot Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown’s George Maidhof, a senior co-captain and returning all-league swimmer competes in freestyle at Connectquot Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown’s Michael Trzaskowski, a senior co-captain and all-league swimmer, in breaststroke against Connectquot Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown’s George Maidhof, a senior co-captiain and returning all-league swimmer, competes in the 200 IM at Connectquot Jan. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Ninth-grader Robert Montusi in his debut varsity season for Smithtown competes in freestyle at Connectquot Jan 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown sophomore Anderw Kleinman, a two-year varsity swimmer, in the 200-individual medley against Connectquot. Photo by Bill Landon

Smithtown (2-2) hit the road against Connetquot (2-1) in a League-1 boys swim matchup Jan. 29 falling just short, 92-87.

Smithtown head coach Ray Willie was impressed with John Holler who won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Holler is currently the best breaststroker in the county. Willie predicts Holler will be county champion, adding that “unfortunately there will be no state championship this year because of COVID-19.” Willie went on to say that first-year varsity diver Yash Merchant, competing in the event for less than a month, fills a much-needed scoring void.

Smithtown has two remaining regular season meets in this shortened winter season, Feb. 2 at Huntington/Harborview/Walt Whitman and hosts Central Islip two days later. First gun for both is 4 p.m.

