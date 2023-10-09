Six Commack high school students selected as National Merit semifinalists

Commack School District has announced that six students were selected as Semifinalists in the 69th annual 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program: Sofia Ahmed, Jack Damato, Eunice Jeon, Alyssa Pascale, James Yu and Jonathan Zhang. The National Merit Scholarship Competition (NMSC) honors students with exceptional academic capability and poses the potential for success in rigorous studies.

These talented students now have the opportunity to continue on in the competition. National Merit Scholarship winners for 2024 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. Good luck to our students as they continue the application process to become a finalist. Finalists compete for a $2500 scholarship or one of the college and university or corporate-sponsored scholarships.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program and to honor individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Photo: Permission granted for use on all digital and print platforms. Photo is Courtesy of the Commack School District.

Seated: From L to R: Jack Damato, Sofia Ahmed, Eunice Jeon, Alyssa Pascale

Standing: Timothy Russo, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment; James Yu; Dr. Jordan Cox, Superintendent; Jonathan Zhang; Nicole Kregler, Director of Counseling, and Carrie Lipenholtz, Principal.