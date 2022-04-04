Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats stave off Bulls

1 of 19

Although the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River never trailed, they had their hands full holding off the Bulls of Smithtown West in a Division-II matchup at home at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. Trading goals most of the way the Wildcats edged the Bulls, 11-9, April 2.

Senior midfielder Fransisco Cortes led the way for the Wildcats with four goals and three assists, and teammate Alec Gregorek netted four goals and one assist. Alec’s younger brother Liam Gregorek scored as did Tommy Palumbo and Steven Cain.

Smithtown West junior Will Fitzsimmons had two goals and two assists, Owen Ellick had an assist and three goals, and Ryan Trebing netted three.

The win lifts Shoreham-Wading River to 2-0 in the early going and Smithtown West is 1-1, 3-1 overall.

Both teams retake the field April 5 when the Wildcats hit the road with a game against Harborfields as Smithtown West travels to West Babylon. Both games face off at 5 p.m.