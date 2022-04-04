Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats stave off Bulls

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats stave off Bulls

by -
0 35
1 of 19
Smithtown West senior attackman Colin Hansen looks for an open shooter in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West mid-fielder Will Fitzsimmons passes to the corner in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore Nicholas Cottage goes for a loose ball in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West mid-fielder Will Fitzsimmons drives past a defender in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore mid-fielder Carmelo Pace drives past a defender in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore mid-fielder Carmelo Pace drives past a defender in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Long stickman Ryan Downing clears the ball for Smithtown West in a Div-II road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out. Landon
Timeout. Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Steven Cain uncorks a shot on goal in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alec Gregorek looks for a cutter in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alec Gregorek pushes up-field with Ryan Downing in pursuit in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River mid-field Ryan Herr pushes drives to the cage in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River mid-fielder Liam Gregorek fires at the cage in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alec Gregorek looks for a lane in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior attackman Ryan Trebing pushes splits the pipes in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior attackman Ryan Trebing passes to the cutter in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore Nicholas Cottage goes for a loose ball in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Apr. 2. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior mid-fielder Fransisco Cortes looks for a cutter in a home game against Smithtown West Apr. 2. Photo by Bill Landon

Although the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River never trailed, they had their hands full holding off the Bulls of Smithtown West in a Division-II matchup at home at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. Trading goals most of the way the Wildcats edged the Bulls, 11-9, April 2.

Senior midfielder Fransisco Cortes led the way for the Wildcats with four goals and three assists, and teammate Alec Gregorek netted four goals and one assist. Alec’s younger brother Liam Gregorek scored as did Tommy Palumbo and Steven Cain.

Smithtown West junior Will Fitzsimmons had two goals and two assists, Owen Ellick had an assist and three goals, and Ryan Trebing netted three.

The win lifts Shoreham-Wading River to 2-0 in the early going and Smithtown West is 1-1, 3-1 overall. 

Both teams retake the field April 5 when the Wildcats hit the road with a game against Harborfields as Smithtown West travels to West Babylon. Both games face off at 5 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 235

0 127

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply