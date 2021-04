The Shoreham-Wading River High School senior boys soccer players were applauded during their final home game on April 5.

The school district congratulates senior players Ryan Burnham-Clasen, Danny Canellys, Zach Dapolito, Kevin Doolan, Connor Guercia, Michael Guzzone, Tyler Hawks, Aul Loscalzo, Austin Manghan, John Martirano, Josef Ochsenfeld, John Pion and Matteo Sweet for a successful season of sportsmanship.