Shoreham-Wading River girl’s lacrosse falls to Westhampton

By Bill Landon

When the Hurricanes of Westhampton girl’s lacrosse came calling on the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River both teams traded scores well into the 2nd quarter when the Canes netted three unanswered goals pushing the Wildcats back on their heels. Westhampton showed why they’re undefeated as they stretched their legs, edging ahead the rest of the way to win the game 15-8 handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season in the division II matchup on April 10.

Senior attack Charlotte Erb led the way for the Wildcats netting three goals and teammates Grayce Kitchen and Morgan Lesiewicz banked two goals apiece. Sophomore goalie Sophia Giangreco had five saves in net.

— Photos by Bill Landon