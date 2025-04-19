Shoreham-Wading River girl’s lacrosse falls to Westhampton

Shoreham-Wading River girl’s lacrosse falls to Westhampton

by -
0 141
1 of 11
Sophomore midfielder Maddy Herr breaks downfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Lesiewicz wins the draw in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Maddy Herr. Photo by Bill Landon
Leslie Jablonski breaks free at home against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore goalie Sophia Giangreco with a save for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Grayce Kitchen fires at the cage in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Grayce Kitchen. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Grayce Kitchen drives towards the crease in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Anabel Keegan (r) strikes fear in a defender’s face in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Grayce Kitchen sees a cutter in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Lesiewicz passes in a home game against Westhampton. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

When the Hurricanes of Westhampton girl’s lacrosse came calling on the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River both teams traded scores well into the 2nd quarter when the Canes netted three unanswered goals pushing the Wildcats back on their heels. Westhampton showed why they’re undefeated as they stretched their legs, edging ahead the rest of the way to win the game 15-8 handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season in the division II matchup on April 10.

Senior attack Charlotte Erb led the way for the Wildcats netting three goals and teammates Grayce Kitchen and Morgan Lesiewicz banked two goals apiece. Sophomore goalie Sophia Giangreco had five saves in net. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 268

0 240

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply