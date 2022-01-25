ShopRite locations to hold job fair on Jan. 29

Full- and part-time positions available

ShopRite has announced it will host a job fair to fill a variety of positions at its grocery stores on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Candidates looking to jump start their careers and gain valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business are encouraged to visit any ShopRite store on Saturday, Jan. 29 to speak with a hiring manager on the spot.

The walk-up job fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at nearly all ShopRite locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. Interested candidates can visit the location of their choice and speak with a hiring manager for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.

Available part-time positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, feature flexible hours and a wide variety of cross training to provide team members with the knowledge, skills, and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Training programs include a game-based training app and are designed to provide a solid foundation so each individual can achieve their best at ShopRite.

ShopRite also offers associates entertainment and tuition discounts, as well as scholarship opportunities, and associates can work for family-owned businesses that are part of the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.

For more information about ShopRite and career opportunities, please visit: ShopRite’s career website.