Shelter Pet of the Week: Roscoe

MEET ROSCOE!

This week’s shelter pet is Roscoe, a 1-year-old border collie/lab mix rescue from South Carolina currently waiting at Kent Animal Shelter for his forever family.

When he first came to the shelter in January he was extremely shy and timid but he has made a great come around! This friendly and affectionate boy loves to go for walks and is great on a leash. While he is very people friendly, he would do best in a home without any other animals. Come on down to meet Roscoe, he’s in search of a best friend! He comes neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Roscoe and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter

Photo from Kent Animal Shelter