Shelter Pet of the Week: Dean

MEET DEAN!

This week’s shelter pet is Dean, a two-year-old male Domestic Shorthair, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Found as a stray, Dean is the most affectionate, happy cat on the planet. He loves other cats and all humans, comes when you call him, loves to play and get rubs and would be an amazing addition to any home. Dean does have chronically runny eyes and will need an owner that can wipe them daily. He loves the attention, so he makes it very easy for you! He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Dean, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.