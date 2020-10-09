Shelter Pet of the Week: Angel

1 of 4

MEET ANGEL!

This week’s shelter pet is Angel, a 6-year-old Blue Nosed Pit Bull who has been waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her forever home for over 2 years. Angel adores people and FOOD! She would be best suited to a breed savvy home where she can be the only pet and no children.

Angel is a loving, smart dog who enjoys splashing in the pool, exploring the outdoors and napping with her people. She is eager to please and comes spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Angel, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.