Shelter Pet of the Week: Andy

MEET ANDY!

This week’s shelter pet is Andy, a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair who was brought to the Smithtown Animal Shelter by way of a happy accident. A resident was attempting to locate their beloved feline family member and accidentally trapped Andy.

This mustached boy was brought into the shelter, where he received a health and well-being checkup and microchip search. He is now looking for a purrfect home with a loving family. This little guy loves to lounge around and get attention from everyone he meets.

Andy is FIV+, and still has some scars from his time in the streets. However, this little ham has his nine lives to spend furrever with his special person.

*Due to the health risk presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited public access to the shelter. If you are interested in meeting Andy please fill out an adoption application online.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.