Setauket Farm Ranch With Water Views!

This home in the Village of Old Field offers breathtaking water views of Flax Pond and Long Island Sound from almost every room. Situated on 3.07 acres in the Crane Neck Beach Association.

Kayak or paddleboard in your backyard. Spacious and sun-filled, this home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a new gourmet kitchen, 2 fireplaces, and a finished walk-out basement- just a few of the many amenities. It’s just minutes to Crane Neck private beach, Stony Brook University and Hospital, and Avalon Park, and a nature lover’s delight. Perfect for weekend or year-round, this home is only 60 miles to NYC.

$1,699,000