It offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a kitchen with stainless steel and granite and 3 fireplaces.

This spacious Poquott home (over 4,000 sf) is designed for family living and entertaining.

With a Generac generator, finished basement with egress window, office, built-ins and a full bath,

it’s just a few blocks to beach and dock. Close to Stony Brook University and Hospital,

and in the 3 Village SD. $849,000.