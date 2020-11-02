Selden Woman Dies in Hauppauge Crash

Suffolk County Police said they are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Hauppauge Monday morning.

Police said Michelle Carpenter, 35 of Selden, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 53 Oct. 2 when she swerved to avoid traffic that had stopped in front of her. Carpenter lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and flipped over in the wooded area off the shoulder at around 8:15 a.m.

Carpenter was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead. A 4-year-old boy who was in the rear seat was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the 4th Precinct at 631-854-8452.