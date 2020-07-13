SCPD Searches for Man Who Stole from Huntington Burger King

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police 2nd Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole cash from a Huntington Station restaurant earlier this month.

A man reached through the drive through window and allegedly stole cash from Burger King located at 837 New York Avenue July 7 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.