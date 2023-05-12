Scott Ferrara joins Three Village Historical Society

The Three Village Historical Society in Setauket has announced the appointment of Scott Ferrara as Collections and Exhibits Coordinator.

Ferrara is a Registered Professional Archaeologist with a master’s degree in public archaeology from Binghamton University (SUNY). Currently, he is pursuing his doctoral degree in Anthropological Archaeology at The Graduate Center, City University of New York (CUNY) and currently also teaches archaeology at Queens College as a Graduate Teaching Fellow. He has excavated sites in Central America, Israel, New York, and New Jersey.

He is the author of Accused of Witchcraft in New York, a public history book that compiles the biographies of New Yorkers accused of Witchcraft in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries including Setauket’s own Mary and Ralph Hall in 1664. He is also a U.S. Marine infantry veteran having served two combat deployments to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Ferrara is enthusiastic about managing the archival collections of the Three Village Historical Society, providing more accessibility to information, and fostering new and creative relationships with the Three Village community as well as partners in the New York cultural heritage resource network.

“Scott Ferrara has had meaningful impact on archival research, exhibitions and community engagement since joining the TVHS team earlier this year,” said TVHS Director Mari Irizarry. “His experience, creativity and enthusiasm equip him well to manage the TVHS collections as we continue to grow and thrive as one of the premier historical societies in the region.”