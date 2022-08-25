Scenes from Suffolk County Seaglass Festival at Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum

1 of 5

The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor hosted a record-breaking attendance at the first Suffolk County Sea Glass Festival on August 7.

The day invited visitors of all ages to explore and celebrate the world of sea glass and its significance to Suffolk County’s maritime history. The festival hosted over 650 attendees throughout the day at this indoor/outdoor event. These numbers are record-setting for the museum with previous events reaching 285 at most.

“The turnout at our museum was remarkable and surprising – the event brought the highest number of visitors we’ve ever welcomed in one day in the museum’s history. We are so pleased to offer sea glass enthusiasts a place to connect with other beachcombers, explore their interests, and most of all, celebrate what happens when the ocean meets glass. Our staff are now using community feedback to shape next year’s event,” said Executive Director, Nomi Dayan.

Attendees to the event comprised of beachcombers, sea glass enthusiasts, bottle collectors, artists, and families. Some traveled from as far as Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida to attend this first-time event on Long Island.

The museum had approximately 300 to 400 visitors on the property at any given time and stretched event activities to all open areas of the museum and the Wright House, where the museum offices are held. Glass artists and vendors displayed their items on tables on the front lawn and patio, sea glass and antique bottle presentations were held in the museum’s gallery; families with young children did crafts on the newly painted back patio; the Shard of the Year contest was held on the porch of the Wright House; and there was a picnic area set up on the front lawn of the Wright House for attendees to rest and enjoy meals from the event’s food truck.

The Suffolk County Sea Glass Festival welcomed local community members and visitors that had never been to the museum before. Many respondents to a survey sent after the event, said that their favorite part of the Sea Glass Festival was visiting the museum’s exhibits for the first time. The museum embraces this new community and is grateful for all the feedback received before, during and after the event. The positive feedback received through surveys, interviews and on social media has made it evident that the Sea Glass Festival has a place on Long Island and Long Islanders want to continue sharing their passion for sea glass and engaging in conversations about history through the context of these beautiful gems.

This event was supported in part with funds from Suffolk County Office of Cultural Affairs.