SBU Sports: Women’s swimming and diving takes 14 first place finishes

Stony Brook swimming and diving took 14 first place results of 16 events to grab a 177-123 dual meet victory over Siena at University Pool on Nov. 18

The Seawolves moved to 2-1 overall this season and 3-1 all-time against Siena.

Among the victories, Stony Brook capped off the meet with a University Pool record, as Sophomore Michelle Vu, freshman Jaelynn Taylor, senior Mary Kate Conway and freshman Sylvia Walker combined for a time of 1:36.71 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

All told, 10 different Seawolves won indivual events, as Walker and Meredith Yuhasz each won two events, while Taylor, Conway, Vu, Sara Baxter, Aili Talcott, and Ashley Chui each won a swimming heat, with Mikayla Lavery and Sara DiStefano adding victories on the diving board.

— Taylor, Talcott, Vu and Walker kicked off the meet with a 200-yard medley relay victory with a 1:48.00 time.

— Yuhasz won the longest-distance event, the 1000-yard freestyle, with a 10:47.35 mark.

— Walker improved her 200-yard freestyle time, winning this time in 1:54.53.

— Taylor won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.72.

— In a heat that came down to the wire among three swimmers, Talcott took first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:07.83, with Vu right behind at 1:08.24.

— Lavery’s 264.20 score across six dives took the nine points from the 1-meter board.

— The 200-yard butterfly went to Conway at 2:10.91.

— Walker won the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.26 time.

—Baxter’s time of 2:10.40 took first in the 200-yard backstroke by 1.2 seconds.

— Yuhasz continued her winning ways in distance events winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:18.32. Stony Brook took the top two spots in the heat, with sophomore Clara Armstrong finishing at 5:18.58.

— SBU also took the top two spots in the 100-meter butterfly, with Vu winning with a 57.59 mark and Conway taking second.

— Stony Brook swept the top spots on the diving board when Sara Distefano’s 265.90 six-dive total was good for the 3-meter victory.

— Chui’s 2:11.13 time won the 200-yard IM.

— The Seawolves finished the meet with their record-setting time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

“It was great to see our ladies get up and race today,” said head coach Mark Anderson. “We’ve spent the last two weeks really working hard with the hopes to have some great performances in the pool and on the boards today, and we did just that. The girls competed today as a team which I’m super proud of and capped it off with a pool record!

Up next, the team will compete in the ECAC Championships Dec. 1 to 3, closing 2023 at the Nassau County Aquatic Complex in East Meadow.