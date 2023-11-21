SBU Sports: Women’s basketball defeats Holy Cross at The Island 68-55

The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team led for nearly 38 minutes of the game and never lost its lead on Nov. 19 at the Island as the squad defeated Holy Cross, 68-55, to move to 4-0 this season.

The Seawolves had three players score in double figures, led by Khari Clark, who had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Zaida Gonzalez tacked on a season-high 15 points and Gigi Gonzalez helped out with 11 points and two steals.

Stony Brook pulled down 44 rebounds in Sunday’s game compared to Holy Cross’ 41, led by Sherese Pittman’s nine boards. The Seawolves also cleaned up on the offensive glass, turning 11 offensive rebounds into two second chance points. On the defensive end, the squad forced 14 Holy Cross turnovers and turned those takeaways into 18 points on the offensive end of the floor. Clark’s three steals led the way for Stony Brook.

The team was back in action on Thanksgiving Eve against Delaware State. Game results were not available as of press time.