Coach Joe Spallina earns 200th win at Stony Brook

Stony Brook women’s lacrosse used an offensive explosion to defeat Delaware, 17-4, on Senior Day, April 6. The Seawolves were led by graduate attack Kailyn Hart who scored a career-high seven goals, six of which came in the first half of play.

With the win, Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina earned his 200th victory with the Seawolves. Spallina improves to 200-39 over his 13 seasons at Stony Brook and 273-41 over his head coaching career.

Hart led a trio of Seawolves who tallied hat tricks in the win. Senior midfielder Ellie Masera and graduate midfielder Charlotte Verhulst each found the back of the net three times apiece.

Stony Brook also dominated on the defensive end as it limited Delaware to a season-low four goals. The Seawolves outshot the Blue Hens, 32-7, and recorded 26 shots on goals to Delaware’s six. The Seawolves also won the battle of the turnovers as they forced 22 turnovers, nine of which were caused, and only turned it over 13 times.

Junior defender Avery Hines helped anchor the defense as she caused a career-high six turnovers and scooped up three ground balls. Her six caused turnovers are the most in a game by a Stony Brook player since Haley Dillon forced six turnovers vs. Vermont on March 26, 2022.

Stony Brook opened the game on an 8-0 scoring run, with Hart rattling the cage four times over the span. Senior attack Maggie Reznick and senior attack Hayden Lachenmeyer each scored their first career goals in the first quarter.

The Seawolves added to their lead in the second quarter and took a commanding, 11-2, lead into the halftime break. Stony Brook surrendered just three shots in the first half and forced 14 turnovers.

Stony Brook continued to cruise in the second half as it outscored Delaware, 6-2, over the final 30 minutes on its way to the 17-4 victory. Masera scored all three of her goals in the second half, while Verhulst scored two of her three goals.