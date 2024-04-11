SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse bounces back, tops Delaware 13-8

The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team got back in the win column, picking up a decisive 13-8 victory over Drexel on April 6 at LaValle Stadium. Nick Dupuis (five assists) and Dylan Pallonetti (five goals) each tallied six points, while Jack Dougherty scored four times to propel the Seawolves to the win.

Will Danowski opened the scoring just over three minutes into the contest, scoring on an assist from Pallonetti. Drexel evened the score at 1-1 with a goal on the advantage. After the two sides traded another pair of goals back and forth, Stony Brook ripped off four straight tallies that spanned eight-plus minutes of second-quarter action.

The Dragons scored twice in the final 64 seconds of the first half, trimming the Seawolves lead to two goals, 6-4, heading into the half. Dougherty opened the second half on a heater, scoring three times to help Stony Brook jump out to a 9-6 lead. Pallonetti caught fire after Dougherty, scoring the final two goals of the third period to extend Stony Brook’s lead to 11-7. Pallonetti was responsible for the Seawolves’ two goals in the fourth quarter, helping Stony Brook close out a 13-8 victory over CAA foe Drexel.

“I’m pumped up for the guys. I thought the last two weeks, we’ve had our best weeks of practice,” head coach Anthony Gilardi said. “Opportunity to continue to compete and grind; we’ve got a long haul ahead of us here and we’re ready to keep getting better.”

Up next, the team returns to action on April 13 on the road at Delaware. The Seawolves and Blue Hens get going at noon on FloLive.