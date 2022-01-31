SBU Sports: Women’s hoops tops UAlbany in Empire clash 58-47

The Seawolves came out victorious in the first Empire Clash as of the season as they defeated in-state SUNY rival UAlbany, 58-47, on Jan. 22 at Island Federal Arena. Stony Brook improves to 15-2, 6-1 America East on the season as it was led by three student-athletes scoring in double figures.

With the win, the Seawolves extend their winning streak to six games in a row. The six-game winning streak is Stony Brook’s second-longest streak of the season (won seven-straight games to start the season from Nov. 9-28). The Seawolves are now winners of eight out of their last nine games.

Stony Brook is one of 18 teams in the nation with 15 wins on the season. The Seawolves’ 15 wins are the most in the America East. The Seawolves moved into sole possession of first-place in the America East following today’s result.

Senior guard Anastasia Warren led the Seawolves with a team-high 12 points. Warren was followed by graduate forward India Pagan and junior guard Gigi Gonzalez. Both Pagan and Gonzalez each tallied 10 points apiece.

The Seawolves’ defense limited the Great Danes to 47 points on 33.9 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from three, and forced 21 turnovers. The Seawolves scored 25 points off turnovers as a result of their tenacious defensive effort.