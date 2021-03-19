SBU Sports :Women’s Hoops Draws Arizona in NCAA Tourney Debut

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team will face Arizona in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament next Monday at 2 p.m. ET in San Antonio on ESPN2.

The bracket was revealed during the ESPN-televised selection show on Monday night.

Making the program’s first-ever appearance in the Division I Big Dance, the Seawolves were awarded the No. 14 seed and pitted against the No. 3 Wildcats.

“It’s just magical for our women’s basketball program, our athletic department and our university to be recognized,” coach Caroline McCombs said.

Stony Brook student-athletes and staff gathered on the court at Island Federal Arena and were shown on ESPN during the selection show.

President Maurie McInnis addressed the team before the ESPN-televised event.

“The whole Seawolves nation will be watching you in San Antonio,” McInnis told the team. “We’re all so proud of you. What a great accomplishment for Stony Brook, for women’s basketball. What role models you are. We’re all so excited.”

The Seawolves clinched their historic bid on Friday, with a 64-60 win against Maine in the America East title game. Stony Brook rallied from an 11-point deficit, with Anastasia Warren pouring in 31 points.

Stony Brook departs for San Antonio on Tuesday morning via a chartered flight from Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The Seawolves waited a full year for this chance after last postseason was canceled on the eve of the championship game. This year’s title-clinching win came on the precise one-year anniversary of last year’s COVID-induced cancellation.

“It just makes it that much more special,” McCombs said. “Any time you can have some delayed gratification, that’s what we’ve waited for. I’m so proud of our perseverence throughout this season. We never knew what was going to happen, but our players were able to stick together.”

