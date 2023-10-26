SBU Sports: Stony Brook and Northeastern women’s soccer end in scoreless draw Oct. 19

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team ended their regular season slate on Oct. 19 in Boston against Northeastern by finishing in a 0-0 draw against the Huskies at Parsons Field.

The Seawolves got the pressure early on the Huskies defense by tallying the first two shots of the match. Linn Beck and Ashley Bell both ripped shots in the first eight minutes but were secured by the Huskies. Also, Luciana Setteducate tallied a shot in the 22nd minute that resulted in a save. Later in the half, Nicolette Pasquarella would secure a save in the 32nd, 34th, and 44th minute to keep the draw into the break.

In the second half, the Seawolves tallied 10 shots compared to the eight by Northeastern and collected two more corner kicks than the Huskies but the Northeastern defense held on to ultimately force a 0-0 draw.

Stony Brook totaled 16 shots in the scoreless tie, eight of them on goal. The Seawolves faced 17 Northeastern shots, five of them on goal. Pasquarella led Stony Brook with five saves.

