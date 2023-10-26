SBU Sports: Stony Brook and Northeastern women’s soccer end in scoreless draw Oct. 19
The Stony Brook women’s soccer team ended their regular season slate on Oct. 19 in Boston against Northeastern by finishing in a 0-0 draw against the Huskies at Parsons Field.
The Seawolves got the pressure early on the Huskies defense by tallying the first two shots of the match. Linn Beck and Ashley Bell both ripped shots in the first eight minutes but were secured by the Huskies. Also, Luciana Setteducate tallied a shot in the 22nd minute that resulted in a save. Later in the half, Nicolette Pasquarella would secure a save in the 32nd, 34th, and 44th minute to keep the draw into the break.
In the second half, the Seawolves tallied 10 shots compared to the eight by Northeastern and collected two more corner kicks than the Huskies but the Northeastern defense held on to ultimately force a 0-0 draw.
Stony Brook totaled 16 shots in the scoreless tie, eight of them on goal. The Seawolves faced 17 Northeastern shots, five of them on goal. Pasquarella led Stony Brook with five saves.
STATS AND NOTES
- Pasquarella piled up five saves for the Seawolves out of 17 total Huskies shots. She has five or more saves in her last four matches and nine different times this season.
- Gabrielle Côté led the way with three shots on goal. She is second on the team with 17 shots on goal this season.
- Stony Brook recorded eight shots on goal compared to the five by the Huskies.
- The Seawolves picked up eight corner kicks and Northeastern tallied zero.
- The tie moved Stony Brook’s record to 6-5-6 overall and 4-4-4 in CAA action.