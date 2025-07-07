Shoreham-Wading River varsity runner excels at the New York State spring track championship

By Richard Acritelli

Ellie Connell is a 10th-grade student-athlete from Shoreham-Wading River High School who is always armed with a brilliant smile and a can-do attitude. In June, this three-sport varsity athlete earned an amazing accomplishment at the New York State Track and Field Championships in Middletown.

For only her fifth time competing within the steeplechase event, Connell placed sixth in Class B and 16th overall in the state. Going into this event, she paid attention to the rival times and was only a few seconds behind the main runners. Running hard over the final 500 meters, Connell passed seven opposing girls to secure a 7:19.21 time, her new personal best. Being inexperienced at the sport, Connell is still learning the best way to land after conducting the water jump. Looking forward to next season, she is determined to lower her times below 7 minutes and would like to possibly train at her school on “steeping training hurdles” to better prepare for future races.

A humble, energetic athlete, Connell was one of the finest cross-country runners in Suffolk County. She was picked as a first-team, all-league division and county runner and plans to train this summer at the upstate running school camp.

During the spring, Connell is a two-sport athlete and plays lacrosse as a fierce midfielder.

Always watching the growth of this special athlete is her long-time neighbor, Nancy Hancock, who marvels at the abilities of this young lady. Hancock has watched many of her own daughters running races at the high school and college level and she observes something unique in Connell. Hancock believes “no matter whether it be academics, athletics or any other activity, she always gives 110%. We have had the good fortune to have Ellie live across the street for over 10 years and she continues to impress us with her many accomplishments.”

Connell is a devoted student who has been placed on the principal’s list, holds a commanding 4.0 grade point average and enjoys taking Spanish, business and chemistry courses. When she is not earning outstanding grades, Connell is a member of the journalism, business, world language, mindfulness and students against destructive decisions clubs.

Outside of school, Connell is a lifeguard for the Town of Riverhead beaches where she tends to the safety of local swimmers. She aspires to attend college in Hawaii or in the warmer weather of the south, where she would like to either run or play lacrosse. You can bet that Connell will shine as a capable student-athlete and will continue achieving her goals with a smile on her face.

For more information visit the school website: www.swrschools.org