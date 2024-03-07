The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team defeated Delaware 79-56, on March 2 at Island Federal Arena. The Seawolves closed the regular season in fashion with an emphatic victory over the Blue Hens on senior day. Aaron Clarke and Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the charge, scoring 37 points combined.

Both teams traded buckets back and forth early in the first half as Delaware clung to a narrow lead over the Seawolves. A pair of Dean Noll hook shots ignited the Stony Brook offense as they closed the half on a 23-16 run to take a nine-point advantage into halftime.

The Blue Hens swiftly responded with a 10-2 run to open the second half, cutting the Stony Brook lead to one. Stony Brook quickly regained momentum with a barrage of three pointers to take a 19-point lead, capping off a 23-5 run highlighted by big buckets from Jared Frey and Stephenson-Moore.

Stony Brook did not let up, closing things out on a 14-4 run, never letting Delaware get within single digits in the process. The senior day victory was the Seawolves’ 13th win at Island Federal Arena this season as Stony Brook clinched the No. 7 seed in the upcoming CAA Championship.