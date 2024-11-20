SBU Sports: Knoop throws three touchdowns, football falls late to New Hampshire
The Stony Brook football team was in control for a majority of the afternoon on Nov. 16, including a 21-point lead, but the New Hampshire Wildcats score 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to ultimately take the victory at home.
Tyler Knoop led Stony Brook’s passing attack with 194 yards through the air, tossing three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Roland Dempster paced the Seawolves rushing attack by accumulating 85 yards over the course of the game, averaging 4 yards per carry. Knoop also added 32 yards on the ground.
Cal Redman reeled in five catches for 66 yards and one score. Jayce Freeman got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in three balls for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Rodney Faulk led the Stony Brook defensive effort, collecting four tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one forced fumble. A.J. Roberts added six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one recovered fumble and Shamoun Duncan-Niusulu had seven tackles and one interception in the loss. Both teams forced two turnovers in Saturday’s contest, with Stony Brook turning those takeaways into three points. The Seawolves defense took up residence in New Hampshire’s backfield all game, collecting four sacks and nine total tackles for loss.
Up next, the returns home for the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 23 against Monmouth for a 1 p.m. kick off on FloFootball. Next week’s contest will be senior day, as Stony Brook will honor its graduating football student-athletes pregame. Stony Brook is 3-6 all-time against Monmouth.