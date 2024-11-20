SBU Sports: Knoop throws three touchdowns, football falls late to New Hampshire

The Stony Brook football team was in control for a majority of the afternoon on Nov. 16, including a 21-point lead, but the New Hampshire Wildcats score 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to ultimately take the victory at home.

The Wildcats improved to 7-4 on the year and 5-2 in Coastal Athletic Association play, while the Seawolves fell to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in conference matchups.

Tyler Knoop led Stony Brook’s passing attack with 194 yards through the air, tossing three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Roland Dempster paced the Seawolves rushing attack by accumulating 85 yards over the course of the game, averaging 4 yards per carry. Knoop also added 32 yards on the ground.

Cal Redman reeled in five catches for 66 yards and one score. Jayce Freeman got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in three balls for 55 yards and one touchdown.