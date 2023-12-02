Santa comes to town in Port Jeff

1 of 7

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, want to know why?

Santa Claus made his way for another year to Port Jefferson last weekend, ringing in holiday cheer and the start of the Christmas season.

Who else joined the parade with the man in red, whose sled was attached to a horse-drawn carriage? Other visitors included business owners and elected officials who took the time to show some spirit with costumes, floats and dancing.

Local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts dressed in their favorite holiday hats Sunday, Nov. 26, along with Shine Dance Studio and Backstage Studio of Dance who had their students twirl up and down Main Street. Special guests showed up including Disney princesses, Donald Duck and Goofy. The parade was finished with a march of characters from the upcoming Dickens Festival scheduled for next weekend.

“I’m grateful to the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for giving first responders, business owners, elected officials, Scout troops, community groups and performing artists an opportunity to sync up and help usher in the joy of the holiday season for the young and young-at-heart,” said Deputy Mayor Rebecca Kassay, who is currently running for New York’s 4th Assembly District. “May the weather be just as cooperative and the spirits just as jolly for the Dickens Festival this coming weekend,” she added.

— Photos by Julianne Mosher